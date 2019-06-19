Renault unveils Triber globally in India

French auto Wednesday made its global unveil of its compact multi-purpose vehicle here in India, where it aims to double total sales by 2022.

is the outcome of a joint project between teams in and and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, the company said.

" is a key market for We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our 'Drive the Future' strategic plan: we aim at doubling our sales by 2022," told reporters here.

He further said, "For that reason, we are bringing Renault Triber, another breakthrough concept, targeted for India's core market."



The compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before it is taken to the world, Bollor said.

"It is a real game-changer," he said.

Renault said it is aiming to double the sales volume to two lakh units annually over the next three years in

Commenting on design innovation around Triber, (Corporate Design) Laurens van den said the goal was to design a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers.

"Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault should adapt," he said. The model offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all, he said.

"We are proud of our latest breakthrough, which turned a length challenge into a miracle within 4 metres," added.

The vehicle is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine.

The Renault Triber will be manufactured at the and hit the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

