Indian-American engineer appointed president of Texas Lyceum

Ramabhadran has been appointed as the of Lyceum, a nonprofit organisation focused on cultivating the next generation of leaders, becoming the first immigrant to hold the post.

Ramabhadran was sworn in as the Lyceum's 2019 on the floor of the at the Texas Capitol in

is the first immigrant and Indian American of The organisation cultivates next-generation leader and educates them on issues critical to the future of Texas and inspires them to action and stewardship of Texas values.

"In 2019, the enters its 40th year of service to Texas. We will start off this month with our investiture of 26 outstanding new and our dynamic public conference on workforce preparedness, said.

"I am honoured to lead this unique organisation, which has a rich history of bringing together a group of engaged young Texas leaders to examine our state's public policy challenges and respectfully to these challenges," he said.

Sanjay, a registered engineer, originally from and a graduate of BITS Pilani and later Texas A&M university, serves on the METRO board of directors and is a founding Principal at VERSA Infrastructure, an engineering consulting firm specialising in programme and

In addition to serving on the board of METRO, some of Ram's additional civic engagement includes service as of Leadership Houston, on the Mayor's Council on International Trade and Development, as President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, and on Rice University's Kinder Institute's Connecting Communities Initiative.

"This is an honour of a lifetime to lead the Texas Lyceum," Sanjay told

"Civic engagement has been an essential ingredient of my life and by example, my parents taught me the importance of community involvement and volunteering while growing up in a small town in It is very meaningful for me to be able to do my small part to furthering a constructive dialogue on critical issues that face the future of Texas."



As a president of the organisation, Sanjay's role is to determine the issues that the Lyceum will tackle at their 5 meetings through the year.

"Our underlying theme of the year is preparing Texas to lead at the bicentennial in 2036. We will explore topics including Education & Workforce (Austin), how Infrastructure moves Commerce (Houston region), what the new USMCA means for Texas (Montreal, Canada), whether we are taking our democracy for granted (Bush Presidential Library, College Station) and the natural splendor of Texas (Big Bend Region)".

The has 96 Directors, from all walks of life in Texas. All Directors are selected to join the Lyceum before they turn age 46. The Lyceum has over 1,000 alumni, some of whom have served as President of the United States, US Senators and House Members, Ambassadors, Governors, members of the and Corporate and non-profit leaders.

