Indian-American's AI startup expands leadership team after raising $200 mn

An Indian American-led artificial intelligence startup in the Silicon Valley on Wednesday said it has raised USD200 million so far and added key members to its leadership team.
Vianai System, the human-centred AI platform and products company, founded by Indian American Vishal Sikka, in a news release, also dwelt upon the expansion of its leadership team and said it has appointed Dr Navin Budhiraja as its chief technology officer and Dean Germeyer as its chief revenue officer.
The newly-appointed members of the team also included Shabana Khan who has been made its head of marketing and Pradeep Panicker who has taken the charge as its finance head, it added.
I am delighted to welcome Navin, Dean, Shabana and Pradeep to Vian, to complement our already exceptional leadership team, said Vianai Systems founder-cum-CEO Sikka.
All of them bring deep enterprise expertise in delivering innovations, an unwavering focus on customer success and a profoundly empathetic, learning-led way of working and building organisations, he added.
As enterprise leaders realise that the hype of the first wave of AI approaches is making way for a human-centred, design-led AI, they are seeing our products and our approach to AI deliver breakthrough business value and transformation. This success is creating an exceptionally strong demand for our products and our platform, he said.
Our leadership team represents exactly the combination of expertise, experience, and dedication to customer success needed to help enterprises around the world realise the full business potential of AI, he said.
Vianai is one of the fastest-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups in Silicon Valley. It has raised USD200 million so far over two rounds and was funded in the last round by Softbank's Visions Fund.
Human-centred AI delivers on a vision of AI as an amplifier of the human intelligence that combines the power of human judgement together with the best AI techniques, to drive transformative business outcomes, Sikka said in the release.
The need for a more human-centred approach to AI has rapidly intensified as many enterprises still struggle to realise the full potential of their AI investments, it added.
