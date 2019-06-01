Indian Bank, Southern Railway win titles

beat Income Tax 74-64 in the men's final here Saturday to emerge victorious in the 54th Nathichmuthu Trophy all- basketball tournament for men.

In the final of the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy for women, Southern Railway edged out South Central Railway 57-55.

Army defeated 72-62 and secured third place in the men's section.

KSEB pushed Arise Steel to fourth place defeating by 46-33.

