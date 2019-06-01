Mexican president says confident that US will negotiate on tariffs

Mexico's said Saturday he thinks US officials are prepared to negotiate on Donald Trump's threat to use tariffs as a tool to fight illegal migration across the border.

"There is willingness on the part of officials to establish dialogue and reach agreements and compromises," told a conference.

He did not say what gave him reason to believe this.

said a Mexican delegation led by will meet Wednesday in with US to discuss the surprise tariff announcement Trump made on Thursday.

The said tariffs starting at five percent and gradually increasing to 25 per cent will be applied to all Mexican imports beginning June 10, unless the does more to halt the flow of undocumented migrants crossing into the US.

The has already contacted Jared Kushner, Trump's and also an to him, and Pompeo, said.

"The results are going to be good because there is an atmosphere that is favorable to dialogue both in this country and in the United States," he said.

Lopez Obrador expressed confidence that the tariffs will not in the end go into force.

"It is in everyone's interest to reach an agreement," he said.

Trump's announcement spooked financial markets around the world and raised fears of US trade wars on multiple fronts.

Lopez Obrador said Friday that his country was "doing our job" to stop the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States, and warned Trump that hitting his neighbour with tariffs would be a lose-lose game.

