Indian charged with rape of girl in Singapore

A 21-year-old Indian has been charged with aggravated of an undergraduate girl near a war memorial in Singapore, a media report said.

was arrested on May 5, a day after he allegedly attacked the 23-year-old girl near the in northern Singapore, The reported.

If convicted, he faces at least 12 strokes of cane and a jail term of between eight and 20 years.

Chinnaiah allegedly approached her in Turf Club Avenue around 1.30 AM, the report said.

She tried to defend herself but was overpowered by the man, who dragged her into a forested area between the Turf Club and and raped her, according to the newspaper.

Chinnaiah was identified from the surveillance footage of the area, including from a camera attached to a nearby lamp post.

