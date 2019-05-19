People were shocked with my choice of doing female-fronted films, says Anil Kapoor

says it is always difficult to cast a big name as a male lead in a female-fronted project.

The 62-year-old actor, who has worked in films like "Beta", "Judaai" and "Laadla", which had stronger female characters, says early in his career he was advised by industry insiders to not take up movies in which the heroine had a "better or equal role".

"When I did films like "Judaai" and few others a lot of industry people would wonder and get shocked at the same time that 'why I am doing films in which the role of a heroine is better than mine or maybe equal?'. That was the mindset of a few people.

"But I would always go for films that either had good role for me or the story was nice. Like sometimes either or Sridevi would get best roles in the films that we acted in together. I did this for longevity," told in an interview.

Citing example of his home production film "Khubsoorat", the actor- says the problem still persists as they faced tough time scouting for the leading man opposite his daughter Sonam

"We faced a lot of problem while casting for the male lead for 'Khubsoorat'. Nobody was ready to do it. All the leading men had refused to do the film. We still kept looking for an and (Kapoor) told me about Fawad Khan and showed me some of his work.

Rhea, Kapoor's younger daughter, who was also the of the film, asked Fawad to give audition and they liked it.

Kapoor says as a he and believe in making films that centre around women.

"As far as our company is concerned, is doing a good job of making films around women and she is doing it intentionally also because she loves it. I have always encouraged it. I think more producers should keep making films around women. And why do it with big stars only? Do it with every good actor," he adds.

The is currently working on "Pagalpanti". He also has Karan Johar's "Takht", "Malang" and biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

"I have three film releasing both this year and in 2020. I feel it is less. There should be at least four films a year. I have the strength and to do more films even now. I am ready to fail. At the most the film will flop. For me it's ok. I will work hard for the next one and hope it will do better," he adds.

Recently, filmmaker teased fans on about a collaboration with Kapoor hinting it might be "Mr India 2".

"There are some discussions. But it is not Mr India sequel."



He was talking on the sidelines of Ariel's campaign Sons #ShareTheLoad.

