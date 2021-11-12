Exports, FDI numbers indicate Indian economy is back in action: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
US pips Mauritius as 2nd largest source of FDI in India in 2020-21: DPIIT
Foreign direct investment jumps 19% to $59.64 bn in 2020-21: Govt data
India receives $64 bn FDI in 2020, fifth largest recipient of inflows: UN
FDI equity inflows up 112% to $20.42 bln in Apr-July period: Govt data
-
Indian economy is back in action and it is clear from several indicators such as rising exports and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
He said that merchandise exports during April-October this fiscal stood at USD 232 billion and total FDI during the first four months of this fiscal rose by 62 per cent.
There was growth in employment over the same month last year, and manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in October while services PMI reached a decade high of 58.4 in the month, Goyal said.
"India is back in action and the decade is shaping up to be a growth decade, with our exports surging and FDI in-flows and investments following a high growth trajectory," he said at a virtual conference.
He said that global sentiments are changing from 'Why India' to 'Why not India' to now Make in India for the world' and serve the world from India.
Ensuring transparent, trustworthy and resilient supply chains is at the core of trade revival and India has emerged as a source of resilience and a trusted partner during COVID-19, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU