A leading Indian who heads the world's largest and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions has been named a Global Game Changer at an awards ceremony in

Zubin Karkaria, founder and of VFS Global, was presented with the honour by General Patricia Scotland at the Indian Awards event held in the UK Houses of this week.

While has been working with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 in supporting their vision and agenda across the world, I would also like to acknowledge the role of the in the continuous development of UK- relations, said Karkaria.

Driving excellence through continuous innovation and the highest levels of customer service have been at the core of VFS Global's philosophy ever since we launched our company in 2001, and prestigious awards such as this one keep us motivated in our quest to constantly raise the bar, said the CEO, who divides his time between Dubai, and

The Indian Awards are organised annually by the Group (IBG) advisory and consultancy. Its Global Game Changer honour acknowledges an individual, based anywhere in the world, for their outstanding contribution to globalising India in any particular field.

