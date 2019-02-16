Indian-origin prof appointed director of South Africa's Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi and Mandela wanted to see a world with tolerance: SA president
Former S.Africa president FW de Klerk hospitalised: foundation
Desmond Tutu spends 87th birthday in a Cape Town hospital
South Africa to take on Paraguay in charity football match
Britain will use aid budget to boost trade in Africa - PM May
-
An Indian-origin global negotiator has been appointed as the director of a renowned academic institution in South Africa.
Professor Faizel Ismail will take charge as the director of the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance from Professor Alan Hirsch in July.
Ismail is known for his role in negotiating major agreements for South Africa, including with the Southern African Customs Union as well as the Trade and Development Agreement with the European Union.
Ismail, a professor at the UCT's School of Economics, has in the past served as an ambassador to the World Trade Organisation and a senior advisor to the Minister of Trade and Industry.
He chaired the International Trade and Administration Commission from 2015 to 2018, and was reappointed for a five-year term till 2023.
In a statement, Ismail said he viewed his appointment as an opportunity to contribute to rebuilding the institutions of the democratic state and the capacity of the next generation of policy makers, based on the values of the late President Nelson Mandela.
The school has trained 1,400 students from across Africa in leadership and academic programmes since its establishment in 2011.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU