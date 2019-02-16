UK condemns 'senseless' Pulwama attack

The on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pulwama, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans in Kashmir, as a "senseless and brutal act".

Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday.

"Shocked by today's senseless and brutal act of terror in... I offer my sincere condolences to the victims' families. We stand with India," UK said on

His statement came amid a widespread outpouring of support for in the wake of the attack, with a number of British MPs taking to to condemn the terror strike.

"I am deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in Thoughts are with the Indian security personnel killed and injured by this appalling crime, said Tom Tughendat, who is chairing the ongoing parliamentary Global Britain and inquiry.

Another Tory MP and of the (APPG) for British Hindus, Bob Blackman, also took to to say it was time for to isolate

" attack: India will 'completely isolate' We stand with India. Time to isolate & proscribe the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, he said.

Indian-origin Opposition MP condemned the attack and called on the to reconsider the reference to "India-administered Kashmir".

"I was pleased to see the British Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon MP, has offered his sincere condolences to the victims' families, and stated that 'we stand with India', but I am concerned that he used the phrase 'India-administered Kashmir'," he said.

Sharma said he has written to the to reiterate that is an integral part of the Indian state and has been since it formally acceded in 1947.

