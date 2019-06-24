Indian telcos may need to invest Rs 1 lakh cr on optical fibre in 2-3 years for 5G: Crisil

Indian telecom companies may need to invest around Rs 1 lakh crore on network in the next 2-3 years to support services, market research and firm said Monday.

" dictates fiberisation levels of over 70 per cent, versus 25-30 per cent levels at present. estimates that if each were to reach this level individually, Indian telcos may need investments of up to around Rs 1 lakh crore only in laying over the next 2-3 years," said.

It is estimated that less than 10 per cent of mobile towers in the country are connected with and, hence, cannot support high-speed data required for services.

"Higher land cost and right of way approvals make fiberisation cost per kilometre as high as approximately Rs 1 crore per kilometer in metros," the report said.

Crisil said fiberisation in the country will be expensive and hard for telecom companies as they are reeling under the cumulative debt of Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

Besides, the spectrum price recommended by the is higher than the price discovered by leading countries such as and the

"That is why is set to witness some tectonic shifts in the fiberisation landscape and the birth of new business models among telcos and tower companies around the launch of 5G," the report said.

According to the report, BSNL has over 8 lakh kilometres of cables (OFC), followed by with over 3 lakh kilometre of OFC, (about 2.5 lakh kilometre) and (1.6 lakh kilometre).

BSNL OFC also includes the asset that it has laid under the BharatNet project.

