NDA's massive win decimated politics of dynasty: Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Monday said that the BJP-led NDA's massive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections has decimated politics of dynasty.
"The maha vijay (super victory) in the Lok Sabha has ended politics of family, dynasty and pseudo secularism," the BJP's national vice-president said while addressing a meeting on membership drive here.
Chouhan said that the BJP's 'mantra is saab ka saath, saab ka vikas, saab ka viswas' (together with all, development for all and trust of all) and expanding the party across caste, faith, society and section and strengthen the party's grip at booth level.
He claimed that the BJP is the biggest party with 11 crore members and said the people gave 303 seats to BJP and 353 seats to the NDA to serve them.
"This has been possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah's skillful political strategy and hard work by lakhs of party workers," he said.
Chouhan said more hard work was needed as the party has to form governments in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, TamilNadu and Odisha.
The party will launch membership-drive from July 6 across the country, marking the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, he said.
He asked the party workers to knock doors of the poor, the youth, women, labourers, farmers, dalit, the deprived, students, artists and sports persons as people were ready to enroll with BJP and the party has to only approach them.
He praised the Raghubar Das government for creating a new Jharkhand through development of basic amenities and bringing welfare schemes to the ground.
