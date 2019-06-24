NDA's massive win decimated politics of dynasty: Chouhan

Former Chief Minister Monday said that the BJP-led NDA's massive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections has decimated of dynasty.

"The maha vijay (super victory) in the Lok Sabha has ended of family, dynasty and pseudo secularism," the BJP's said while addressing a meeting on membership drive here.

Chouhan said that the BJP's 'mantra is saab ka saath, saab ka vikas, saab ka viswas' (together with all, development for all and trust of all) and expanding the party across caste, faith, society and section and strengthen the party's grip at booth level.

He claimed that the is the biggest party with 11 crore members and said the people gave 303 seats to and 353 seats to the NDA to serve them.

"This has been possible due to Narendra Modi's popularity, Amit Shah's skillful political strategy and hard work by lakhs of party workers," he said.

Chouhan said more hard work was needed as the party has to form governments in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, TamilNadu and Odisha.

The party will launch membership-drive from July 6 across the country, marking the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, he said.

He asked the party workers to knock doors of the poor, the youth, women, labourers, farmers, dalit, the deprived, students, artists and sports persons as people were ready to enroll with BJP and the party has to only approach them.

He praised the for creating a new through development of basic amenities and bringing welfare schemes to the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)