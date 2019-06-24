Saini's demise major loss for BJP: Modi

Expressing grief on the demise of BJP's unit Madan Lal Saini, Monday said his passing away was a major loss for the BJP.

In a tweet, Modi said he contributed to strengthening the party in

"He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Condoling the members of Saini's family, said he was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society.

BJP's working JP Nadda said Saini dedicated his entire life for society and his passing away was an irreparable loss for the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vice M Venkaiah Naidu said Saini was closely associated with public welfare works and expressed his deep condolences to his family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)