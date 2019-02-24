Indian woman dies in road accident in Dubai

An Indian woman died when her husband lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a while going to a church here, according to a media report on Sunday.

Her husband, who was critically injured in the accident, was admitted to Dubai's Rashid Hospital, it said.

The couple, and her husband - hailing from Tiruvalla town in Kerala, was going to attend service at cathedral when the accident happened on Friday, reported.

According to police, Varghese lost control of his vehicle and rammed it into a

Reeja, who died on the spot, and Varghese were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicle after cutting it with the help of hydraulic cutters, they said.

The body will be handed over to family after completion of legal and administrative procedures, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)