JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bharti Airtel to conduct trial of Nokia's 5G-ready telecom gear

Kishan cracks second straight ton as Jharkhan scores 3rd win
Business Standard

Kin of engineering student killed in accident get Rs 44 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 44.44 lakh compensation to the family of an engineering student who was killed in February, 2012 when a water tanker rammed into his motorcycle.

Virendra Bisht, Member of the MACT, in a recent order, rejected the insurance company's contention that the tanker was not insured when the accident took place.

It also pulled up the tanker's owner for not producing its driver before the tribunal during the course of the trial.

On February 11, 2012, Abhishekh Inder Chand Thakur was on his way to college in Sanpada in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on a motorcycle when he was run over by the tanker.

His father Inder Chand Thakur and mother Vimlesh later approached the MACT.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements