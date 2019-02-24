Kin of engineering student killed in accident get Rs 44 lakh

-
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 44.44 lakh compensation to the family of an engineering student who was killed in February, 2012 when a water tanker rammed into his motorcycle.
Virendra Bisht, Member of the MACT, in a recent order, rejected the insurance company's contention that the tanker was not insured when the accident took place.
It also pulled up the tanker's owner for not producing its driver before the tribunal during the course of the trial.
On February 11, 2012, Abhishekh Inder Chand Thakur was on his way to college in Sanpada in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on a motorcycle when he was run over by the tanker.
His father Inder Chand Thakur and mother Vimlesh later approached the MACT.
