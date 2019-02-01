JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Video of woman shot at point blank range surfaces on social media, J-K police takes note
Business Standard

Mamata calls for interfaith harmony to promote unity

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Urging the people of the country to promote the motto of 'unity in diversity', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday stressed on the need for interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence.

Banerjee acknowledged the value of interfaith harmony as the need of the hour, especially in the "times of strife and violence".

World Interfaith Harmony Week starts today. Acknowledging the value of interfaith harmony in these times of strife and violence is the need of the hour. Let us uphold the motto of 'unity in diversity', Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week is a United Nations resolution proposed in 2010 by King Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week begins from February 1 every year and aims to promote harmony among all people, regardless of their religion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements