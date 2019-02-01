Michelle Catherina posts win over Uuriintuya

India's P and of caught up with overnight leader Divya Deshmukh with hard fought wins in the seventh round against of Kazakshtan in the Velammal- WGM round-robin tournament here Friday.

India's Woman international master Deshmukh (5 points) was held to a draw by of Kazakshtan,



The result enabled Chennai's Catherina and Babiy draw level on the points table with Deshmukh, with wins over (Mongolia) and Chandreyee Hajra respectively.

The Divya-Nakhbayeva game saw the Kazakh capitalise on an error on the 50th move to force a draw.

Catherina put it across Uuriintuya to join her compatriot Deshmukh and Babiy at the top.

Babiy defeated tail-ender Chandreyee Hajra in a Sicilian game after 52 moves.

With four rounds to go, Deshmukh and Catherina stand a good chance to achieve Woman Grand Master norms.

Results: Round 7 (Indians unless specified): Aakanksha Hagawane (4) drew with (Ukr) 4.5, Chandreyee Hajra (1.5) lost to (Ukr) 5, (5) bt (Mon) 3.

(5) drew with (Kaz) 3.5, Saloni Sapae (2.5) drew with Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1.5, Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 4.5 beat V Varshini (2).

