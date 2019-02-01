Jubilant Life Sciences Q3 net profit up 26% to Rs 267.52 cr

Friday reported a 25.69 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 267.52 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, mainly on account of robust sales in

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 212.84 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,377.10 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 2,067.76 crore for the same period a year ago.

"The continued record performance in revenues and profits is driven by robust results in all key businesses in the pharmaceuticals segment, especially in our CDMO and US generic businesses," Shyam S Bhartia and Co- and MD said.

The company expects to continue healthy performance going forward in the and steady performance in life science ingredients segment; and generate adequate cash to invest to support growth and reduce the debt for a strong balance sheet, they added.

Pharmaceuticals revenue stood at Rs 1,418 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year, contributing 60 per cent to the company's revenues, Jubilant Life Sciences said.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at Rs 711.55 per scrip on BSE, up 1.17 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)