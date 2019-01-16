Indian women's team to play friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia

In a bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, the Indian women's team will play two matches each against and

The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on Saturday to travel to to play back-to-back friendlies on January 21 and 23.

The team will then travel to to play matches on January 27 and January 30.

"In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both and will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development," said.

"The Olympic qualifiers will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud," he added.

The second round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers are slated to be held from April 1-9 with the draw for the same yet to take place.

Squad:



Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda



Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly KoleyMidfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, ManishaForwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R, Mamta.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)