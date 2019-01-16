Indian women's team to play friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Indian women's team reaches Myanmar for Olympic qualifiers
2020 AFC Olympics: Indian eves confident of clearing round one, says coach
Indian squad named for 2020 AFC Women's Olympic qualifier
Indian women play Nepal in first 2020 Olympic qualifying game
World's longest sea bridge between China-Hong Kong to open on Oct 24
-
In a bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, the Indian women's football team will play two matches each against Hong Kong and Indonesia.
The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on Saturday to travel to Hong Kong to play back-to-back friendlies on January 21 and 23.
The team will then travel to Indonesia to play matches on January 27 and January 30.
"In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and Indonesia will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development," Head Coach Maymol Rocky said.
"The Olympic qualifiers will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud," he added.
The second round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers are slated to be held from April 1-9 with the draw for the same yet to take place.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha
Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R, Mamta.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU