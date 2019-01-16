Kerala govt inks pact with US firm to develop AR, VR ecosystem

: Startup Mission (KSUM) has tied up with Unity Technologies, USA, to develop an augmented reality (AR) and (VR) ecosystem in the state by opening a centre of excellence here.

The centre would come up in the newly-inaugurated at Kalamassery, a press release from the KSUM release said Wednesday.

Through the centre, would support startups developing products, services and games on platforms, including mobile, PC, and various AR and VRhardware, the release said.

The centre would also have special focus on providing different levels of training on AR and VR developer tools to students and professionals, it said.

"The AR and VR market is expected to witness huge growth globally in the next 5-6 years, the release said.

The growth would be accompanied by the sprouting up of a new set of businesses, it said.

"The centre of excellence for AR and VR developer tools with is a step taken by the government of towards creating an ecosystem for new businesses to grow and cater to the global demand,'' the release quoted to and Electronics, government of M Sivasankar as saying.

Sivasankar said the and Centre for developing of (C-DIT) have an important role to play in the creation of the ecosystem.

" is at the centre of the AR and VR ecosystem, powering more than 60 per cent of all content. We see this industry growing significantly over the next few years," the release quoted (Asia Pacific) of the US company as saying.

Talking about the tie-up, chief executive officer (CEO) of the KSUM, Saji Gopinath said it was committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for young ventures working on various emerging technologies.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KSUM and Unity Technologies was signed by Gopinath and head (Asia Pacific) of Unity Education and Centre of Excellence Initiatives Anumukonda Ramesh.

The MoU was inked in the presence of on the sidelines of the inaugural of the largest in the country two days ago.

KSUM is the nodal agency of government of Kerala for technical entrepreneurship.

