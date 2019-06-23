IndiGo flight from Delhi faces nose wheel steering fault on landing in Mumbai: Officials

A Mumbai-bound flight from faced a nose wheel malfunction after landing at the airport on Sunday, the said.

In an official statement, said the landing was as per schedule and the aircraft was towed for further inspection by a technical team.

It said that the aircraft was now operational after maintenance.

"An flight 6E 189 from to faced a nose wheel steering fault after landing safely in The landing was as per schedule. The aircraft was towed to the parking bay for further inspection by IndiGo's technical team," the said.

"After necessary maintenance action, the aircraft was declared serviceable and is now operational. This was a precautionary landing and not emergency as reported," it added.

