Indian, French companies ink pacts entailing Rs 1,600 cr investment

As many as 12 formal agreements worth 200 million euros have been signed between Indian and French companies, including Thales Group, in

These agreements were signed at the first edition of Indo-French Investment Conclave in organised by the and Industry (IFCCI), in association with the Embassy of on November 2.

"Twelve formal exchanges of collaboration agreements worth 200 million euros (about Rs 1,660 crore) were signed between French and Indian companies leading to creation of 3,000 jobs," IFCCI said in a statement.

"The French giant set the stage for long-standing partnerships with seven Indian companies, namely Godrej Precision Engineering, Bharat Forge, Interconnect P Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Solar Explosives, and Coriollis," the statement said.

The event also witnessed agreement signing between French firm with Energy Development Agency, with Airport Development Company (MADC).

"POMA presented a Letter of Intent for two projects in and and also exchanged a Letter of Intent," the statement said.

and attended the event, as per the statement.

"The arrival of the French delegation to Nagpur and the signing of the twelve agreements today marks France's strong commitment to doing business in India," Payal S Kanwar, Secretary General, IFCCI, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)