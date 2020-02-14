IndiGo to start daily direct flight on Delhi-Dammam route from March 10

Budget carrier on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10.

"With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai,Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Delhi," the airline said in its press release.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are delighted to launch another connection from Delhi to Dammam, strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



"We witness a huge demand for travel between India and Saudi Arabia, on account of commercial opportunities and visiting friends and relatives," he added.