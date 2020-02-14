Myntra appoints former Samsung executive Raghu Krishnananda as CTO

E-commerce firm on Friday announced the appointment former Samsung executive Raghu Krishnananda as its chief technology officer.

"Technology is the backbone of and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler," head Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalisation and monetisation platforms



He has earlier led research and development teams in the US and India, in such as Yahoo, Goldman Sachs and Citibank.