Industrial production declines 16.7% in March amid Covid-19 pandemic

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 per cent compared to a growth of 3.1 per cent in the same month a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Electricity generation declined by 6.8 per cent as against a growth of 2.2 per cent in March 2019.

The country's industrial output declined by 16.7 per cent in March, mainly on account of poor show by mining, manufacturing and electricity sector due to the nationwide lockdown, government data showed on Tuesday.

The government had imposed lockdown to contain Covid-19 from March 25, 2020. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 per cent in March, 2019.

Mining sector output remained flat compared to a growth of 0.8 per cent earlier. The IIP in the last fiscal contracted by 0.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent expansion in the 2018-19.
