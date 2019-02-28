Influx of outsiders has become scary in Sikkim: HSP

Concerned over the sharp rise in in Sikkim's voter list, Hamro Party (HSP) said Thursday that the influx of outsiders has become "scary" in this sparsely populated northeastern state.

"The Influx (of people from outside) has turned scary for The number of voters has swelled by 16 per cent (61,000) for the first time," spokeperson said in a post.

As on January 1, 2019 in the updated electoral list, has 4,31,731 registered voters, as against 3,70,731 during the 2014 Assembly polls, an increase of 16 per cent.

During the revision of electoral rolls in the past, the increase of voters would at best be 1-2 per cent, but the growth by 16 per cent this time is a matter of concern, Adhikari told

"Where from these people have come to Sikkim? It is a really scary figure of population swelling, if the Election Commission record is to be believed," Adhikari said.

HSP, co-founded by former Bhaichung Bhutia, would seek a meeting with the officials to find out the details as to how and from where these 61,000 new voters were added to the electoral list, he said.

