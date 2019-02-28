Modi to be on two-day Gujarat visit from March 4

will be on a two-day visit to from March 4, during which he would inaugurate various development projects and also lay the foundation of a temple complex, officials said on Thursday.

On March 4, Modi will be in district to lay the foundation stone for a desalination plant for converting sea water into potable water, Chief Secretary J N Singh said.

From Jamnagar, Modi will reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the city's Metro Rail project, officials said.

On the same day, the PM would also inaugurate a newly-built 1,200-bed civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

As per the schedule shared by officials, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a mega temple complex - Vishva Umiya Dham - coming up on the outskirts of the city at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The temple will be dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of 'Kadva Patidar' community. The entire complex would also house various educational institutes, employment training centre, hospital, sports complex and hostels, a statement issued by the temple trust said.

On March 5, Modi will attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, a ritual of consecration of an idol, at the newly-built temple dedicated to Maa Annapurna, the reigning deity of Leuva Patidars, a group of the Patel community.

The temple complex, named as Annapurna Dham, is situated near Adalaj village of district.

Later in the day, Modi will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Shramjivi Mandhan Yojana' at a function to be held in Vastral area of the city, said officials.

This will be the national launch of the scheme, aimed at providing monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the workers in unorganised sector.

