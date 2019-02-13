Infosys forms community college partnership in Rhode Island

-
ALSO READ
Infosys to open technology, innovation hub in Arizona; hire 1,000 people by 2023
US hiring to be a sustained effort, onboarded over 7,600 people: Infosys
Infosys to create 1,200 jobs in Australia, to set up 3 innovation hubs
Infosys to open tech hub in Texas, hire 500 American workers by 2020
How maple leaf extract can act like Botox
-
Technology company Infosys has announced a new partnership with a community college in Rhode Island to develop workers for digital jobs, with the goal of forming similar arrangements elsewhere in the country.
Infosys, an Indian digital design and technology company, formally launched its design center in Providence on Tuesday. Company executives said they're dedicating a lab there for employees to work with Community College of Rhode Island students.
CCRI President Meghan Hughes says students will explore ways to work with new technology, learn marketable skills and build a professional network.
Infosys President Ravi Kumar says they'd like to eventually form partnerships with community colleges near the company's other US hubs.
The company also said it has created 7,600 U.S. jobs and will soon hit its goal of 10,000 jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU