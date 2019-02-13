JUST IN
Business Standard

Infosys forms community college partnership in Rhode Island

AP  |  Providence 

Technology company Infosys has announced a new partnership with a community college in Rhode Island to develop workers for digital jobs, with the goal of forming similar arrangements elsewhere in the country.

Infosys, an Indian digital design and technology company, formally launched its design center in Providence on Tuesday. Company executives said they're dedicating a lab there for employees to work with Community College of Rhode Island students.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes says students will explore ways to work with new technology, learn marketable skills and build a professional network.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar says they'd like to eventually form partnerships with community colleges near the company's other US hubs.

The company also said it has created 7,600 U.S. jobs and will soon hit its goal of 10,000 jobs.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 00:55 IST

