Infosys sets up new digital innovation centre in Germany's Dusseldorf

IT major on Thursday said it has set up a Digital Innovation Centre in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The centre will help work more closely with its clients in the region in supporting their digital transformation journey, while focusing on next-generation business suites such as SAP HANA, as well as cloud based services, internet of things, 5G, artificial intelligence and machine learning, a statement said.

will form strategic partnerships with regional academic institutions such as Hochschule Dusseldorf - University of Applied Sciences and WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management to work on joint training courses, research and scholarships, it added.

The centre will continue to upskill and re-skill Infosys and its client employees on current and future technologies.

The facility is part of Infosys' global network of digital innovation centres and will work closely with the company's Digital Design Studio in Berlin.

This investment in Germany builds on Infosys' long-standing commitment to Europe, investment in developing a highly skilled workforce, and focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for clients, Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

"Dusseldorf is at the vanguard of technological innovation, with a highly skilled labour supply, productivity, social, legal, and regulatory credentials. The new centre, along with our strategic academic partnerships, will help us build the next generation of technology talent," he added.