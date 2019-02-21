Inner Line will be applicable to entire Nagaland including

P B Acharya Thursday said the has decided to make Inner Line Permit (ILP) applicable throughout the state, including the commercial hub of

"ILP will be made applicable to the entire state including and we are committed to streamline the system of issuing ILPs to ensure that no illegal immigrant is able to come to Nagaland," Acharya said in his address on the first day of the state Assembly budget session.

Under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1853, non Nagas should have ILP in order to visit the state of but district was not included under the provisions.

The said "while the government will be taking all legal and administrative steps to ensure this, we would also need active support of civil society, village councils and people in achieving this objective."



He said that while Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was of serious concern to all sections, "we are also aware of the threat that is posed to our society by illegal migrants in the state."



Accordingly, he said, the government had set up a committee to suggest measures to strengthen the existing system of issue of ILP in the state as well as to recommend modalities to check influx of illegal migrants.

The committee has submitted its report and the government has accepted the same and has directed to ensure framing of rules and guidelines for its implementation, he said.

The strengthened ILP system will be able to ensure that no illegal immigrants will be able to enter our state, he said.

Acharya said that faced with the challenge of the proposed CAB, the government had opposed and rejected the bill and likewise in a consultative meeting with mass based organisations, civil societies, tribal hohos, NGOs and political parties on January 31, the CAB was out-rightly rejected.

On the unresolved Naga political issue, the said "With the concerted efforts of the Tribal Hohos and mass based organisations, the church, NGOs and the Naga national political groups (NNPGs), the different groups (Naga factions) have now come together and this seems to be the most opportune time for the Naga political groups to resolve the decades old Naga political imbroglio ... "



The governor also appreciated the efforts made by the Centre for ensuring that "we move closer to a solution that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to Nagas."



On government functioning, Acharya said "my government has decided that with focus on transparency and good governance, we will ensure accountability of government to the people."



Towards this objective, he said the government has appointed for the state, which will go a long way in tackling corruption and ensuring fair play and justice.

The CM Dashboard gives real time information about key parameters and schemes of various departments, he said.

Stating that ensuring proper health care for all people is an important priority of his government, Acharya said the has signed an MoU for establishment of a at Dimapur.

"We are an agrarian society and our key focus has been to ensure doubling of farmers incomes with special thrust organic farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, coffee production and sericulture," he said.

Nagaland lives in the villages and rural development with creation of jobs and strengthening of rural infrastructure is a must for our economy to grow in an equitable manner, he said.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his government of the past one year along with the policies and programmes to be taken up in the coming year, the governor said "we are confident that with firm policies, we will be able to in the state".

The governor also expressed hope that the elected members of the House, as will ensure they come together, in a constructive manner, leaving behind narrow political interests, and work hand in hand for the welfare of the state.

for Power, H Tovihoto Ayemi moved the motion of thanks to the Governors address while N Bongkhao Konyak seconded.

announced that discussion and adoption of the motion thanks on the address will be taken up Friday.

The also observed two-minute silence in remembrance of sitting member of the Late Imtikumzuk and former MLA Late K Yamakam. Both of them passed away in September and November last year.

