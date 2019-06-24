Inox Wind commissions common power evacuation facilities in Gujarat

-
Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Monday said it has commissioned the common power evacuation facilities at Dayapar site in Bhuj in Gujarat.
"The common power evacuation systems for the wind park comprise of a 220 KV sub-station, a 220 KV double circuit transmission line and associated infrastructure. The common infrastructure is capable of supporting power evacuation of over 600 MW," Inox Wind said in a BSE filing.
Inox Wind said this will enable commissioning of projects won under various Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) auctions.
SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects in the country.
The company said, at present, it has more than 1,400 mega watt of developed and under development projects in Gujarat and more than 2.6 giga watt installations all over India.
Shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 71.95 apiece on BSE.
