Glenmark to Partner With Novartis to Promote, Commercialize and Distribute Three Respiratory Products in Brazil

/ -- This arrangement will strengthen Glenmark's respiratory franchise in will be responsible to manufacture the products and will exclusively commercialize the products in Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated company, today announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Farmacutica Ltda has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Biosciences S.A, a subsidiary of AG, for three indicated towards of (COPD) in This agreement will be effective from July 01, 2019 onwards.

(Logo:



The products involved in the agreement are Seebri (Glycopyrronium bromide), Onbrize (Indacaterol) and Ultibro (combination of and Glycopyrronium), which are indicated for relief of symptoms in adults with

"We are pleased to with Novartis in Brazil. This arrangement with a leading global company will strengthen our respiratory franchise in Brazil. This partnership is in line with our vision to expand our respiratory product offerings for patients and prescribers in Brazil and further consolidate our position in this segment," said Glenn Saldanha, of

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis remains the holder of the registration of these medicines and will be responsible to manufacture them with all technical excellence in line with its global commitment to quality, effectiveness and safety. Glenmark will be responsible for promoting, commercializing and distributing of these products in Brazil.

About



(GPL) is a research-driven, global, organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.

The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including Glenmark has 16 across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, and

Source: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)