Inspector, woman SI held for taking bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: An inspector and a woman sub-inspector in the prohibition and excise wing of the Nizamabad district police were Wednesdayheld for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

According to the complainant who is a toddy businessman, the two demanded the bribe for not booking a case against him and also for not causing hurdles in his day-to-day business, a press release from the ACB said here.

A case of criminal misconduct was registered against the two based on the complaint.

Both the officials performed their duty 'improperly and dishonestly,' the release said, adding that the case was under investigation.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 19:30 IST

