Inspector, woman SI held for taking bribe

: An and a woman sub- in the prohibition and excise wing of the district police were Wednesdayheld for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, Anti- Bureau (ACB) officials said.

According to the complainant who is a toddy businessman, the two demanded the bribe for not booking a case against him and also for not causing hurdles in his day-to-day business, a press release from the ACB said here.

A case of criminal misconduct was registered against the two based on the complaint.

Both the officials performed their duty 'improperly and dishonestly,' the release said, adding that the case was under investigation.

