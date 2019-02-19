Instead of proof, India will give befitting reply to Pak: J&K BJP chief

Instead of giving proof of their involvement in the Pulwama attack, will give a befitting reply to Pakistan, of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina Tuesday said.

The accused of "shedding crocodile tears" over the deaths of 40 CRPF men who died in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based (JeM).

Khan had in a video message, assured that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

"Khan should stop shedding crocodile tears... by carrying out the attack in Pulwama has started the war and will give a befitting response to end this war," Raina said.

"We will not give proof but a befitting response to end the war started by it (Pakistan)," he added.

India will avenge the blood of its martyrs along with "interest", he said further.

The BJP said that Khan was a "puppet" of the and terrorists like Hafiz Sayeed, of Lashkar-e-Taiba and of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah and Masood Azhar, of chief among others.

"He took six days to talk on Pulwama incident but did not condemn the terrorists. The whole world condemned this act of but its needs evidence," Raina said.

On Khan's remarks that it was easy to start a war but difficult to end it, Raina said Pakistan had already started the war by killing the CRPF men and now "India will end this war".

He said the whole world knows that the terrorists were being trained by and the in Pakistan-occupied (PoK) and that the country was a "hub of terrorists".

"Azhar ( chief) is undergoing treatment in a military hospital in Rawalpandi and still he (Khan) needs proof. What are LeT, JeM, terrorists and Dawood Ibrahim doing in Pakistan?" he asked.

"We will kill them (terrorists) one by one," he said, adding that Pakistan "was not serious" about ending

" is the mother of terrorists," he said.

