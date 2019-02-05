'Insulting' farmers will cost Modi govt: Cong's farmers' unit chief

The Congress' farmers' unit Tuesday alleged that by promising Rs 17 a day to farmers in the Union Budget, the government has added salt to their

The All India Kisan chairman, addressing a press conference here, said a farmer's family cannot even afford tea with the amount announced for them.

At the conference, some farmers displayed cheques of Rs 17, which they said they would send to the as part of their protest.

Patole said by paying Rs 17 a day to farmers, the government had added salt to the their wounds and would have to pay for it.

Piyush Goyal, in the Interim Budget, announced that farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year in three installments under a central government scheme. This translates into Rs 16.44 daily.

