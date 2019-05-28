International Energy Agency: nuclear needed for climate goal

The International Agency says the premature closure of plants and failure to build new ones could make it harder to meet global targets for cutting emissions.

The Paris-based agency said Tuesday that "lack of further lifetime extensions of existing nuclear plants and new projects could result in an additional 4 billion tons of CO2 emissions."



Many environmental campaigners are opposed to the use of because of the risks from power station accidents and the cost of safely disposing of spent nuclear fuel.

The IEA said advanced economies are expected to lose 25% of their nuclear capacity by 2025 and up to two thirds by 2040. It said a "drastic increase" in wind and solar would be needed to counter the shortfall.

