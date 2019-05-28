European court rejects Catalan separatists' suit

The has rejected a suit brought by Catalan separatist lawmakers claiming that Spain's top court violated their rights when it ruled to suspend a regional parliamentary session to declare independence in 2017.

The court in said Tuesday that the decision by to suspend the Catalan parliament's session on Oct. 2017 "was aimed at protecting the Constitutional order" and taken "in the interests of public safety (and) for the prevention of " Catalan lawmakers held the session regardless. Their declaration of independence received no international recognition.

If the 12 separatists currently on trial for rebellion at are found guilty, it is expected that they will attempt to appeal to the

