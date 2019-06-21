International Yoga Day celebrated in Sikkim

The 5th International Yoga Day was on Friday celebrated with great enthusiasm in Sikkim as hundreds of people, including ministers and officials stretched their bodies at a public event.
At a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Paljor stadium here, several ministers Sonam Lama, Lok Nath Sharma, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Karma Loday Bhutia, Samdup Lepcha and Sanjit Kharel, members of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, chief secretary AK Shrivastava and other officials joined the people in participating in various physical exercises.
Yoga enthusiasts from Sikkim Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, SSB, Students from peripheral schools, National Cadet Corps and various civil societies also attended in the Yoga Demonstration camp.
Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Yoga Demonstration camp, while the Speaker L.B. Das too was present there.
In his brief speech, the Governor urged the people to practice Yoga in their daily lives as it has many health benefits.
