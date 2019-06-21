No pantry car in 342 pairs of trains with journey of more than 1000 km: Rlys

There are 342 pairs of trains having journey distance of more than 1000 km that have no pantry car, ministry of railways informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

of Railways Piyush Goyal in a written reply said catering services were provided in 1256 pairs of trains.

He also said that catering services in those trains with no pantry cars are provided by train side vending, static catering units at en route stations and by

He also said that the Catering Policy 2017 envisages of catering services including quality of in trains and at stations by Railways/IRCTC through independent third party agencies.

