Low-intensity quake hits Himachal's Kangra district

A 3.5 low-intensity magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's district on Wednesday, officials said.

No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am today, he said.

He said mild tremors were felt in areas across the district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

