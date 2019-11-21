INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar

-
ALSO READ
INX Media scam: No need to arrest Chidambaram in PMLA case now, says ED
INX Media case: Delhi HC says Chidambaram played key role, denies bail
INX media case: ED says Chidambaram threatened witnesses, opposes bail plea
Court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 17 in INX Media case
Lost five kg in jail, suffered two bouts of illness: Chidambaram to SC
-
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU