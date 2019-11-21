INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the to interrogate former finance minister in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.

The (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.