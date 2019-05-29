Iran 'almost certainly' behind ship attacks off UAE: Bolton

US said Wednesday was "almost certainly" behind attacks on ships off the earlier this month.

The four ships, including two Saudi tankers, were attacked by "naval mines almost certainly from Iran", Bolton told a press conference in the UAE capital

US experts are part of a five-nation team that is investigating the May 12 attacks that damaged the four vessels in the Sea of off the UAE emirate of Fujairah.

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in who's responsible for this," he said.

"Who else would you think is doing it? Someone from " Bolton said he would meet Sheikh as well as his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to discuss relations and regional tensions.

"We remain concerned and as watchful as we can," he said.

"We are responding and consulting more closely with our allies in the region to discuss what to do next." has reimposed tough sanctions against and ordered the deployment of 1,500 more troops to the

called the attacks on the ships "alarming and regrettable", and warned of "adventurism" by foreign players to disrupt maritime security.

Fujairah, where the attacks took place, is a key on the Sea of that spares tankers the need to enter the Gulf through the strategic Strait of



Hormuz, which has repeatedly threatened to close.

Almost a third of the world's pass through the narrow strait between and which is the sole shipping lane into and out of the Gulf.

Two days after the attacks on the ships, Yemen's Huthi rebels -- accused by and of being proxies of -- hit a strategic diversionary pipeline in with two drones.

The east-west pipeline, which has the capacity to carry some five million barrels per day from the oilfields of the kingdom's to the Red Sea, was shut for two days as a result of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)