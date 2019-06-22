Firing one bullet at Iran will set fire to US interests: Iranian general

-
Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.
"Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies" in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.
