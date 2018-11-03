Iran inaugurates production line of indigenous fighter jet

State TV says has inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced fighter jet a day after the announced the reimposition of remaining US sanctions on to ramp up economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Gen said the production line highlights the capabilities of Iranian experts despite "sanctions by enemies."



On Friday, the US announced the re-imposition of all sanctions on starting Monday, covering Iran's shipping, financial and

This is the second batch of sanctions the US has applied against since the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear accord in May.

Iran unveiled its Kowsar aircraft in August.

Iran already has both US-made jet fighters and Russian-made aircraft in service.

