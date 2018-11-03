Normalcy returns in Pak as protest over acquittal of Christian woman is blasphemy case halts

Situation in returned to normalcy Saturday as the massive countrywide protests led by hundreds of radical Islamist hardliners against the acquittal of a Christian woman in a case came to a halt following a deal with the government.

Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.

Extremists chiefly belonging to Tehreek-i-Labaik (TLP) and other factions took to streets against the verdict and blocked main roads in all major cities as well as several highways and motorways, seriously hampering the movements of goods, services and people.

"I am thankful to all Muslims who have played their part to ensure respect for Prophet Muhammad," TLP chief told his followers before calling off protests.

"You have made an example and lesson for our generations to come about what it means to respect the Holy Prophet," he said.

Earlier, footage shared on showed that they wreaked vengeance on common people and burnt cars, bike and buses, torched properties and attacked police.

The chaos that reigned in cities like finally came to halt after government agreed to stop from going abroad, promised not to stand against the review petition against her acquittal in the and withdraw of all the cases against hooligans and release those arrested.

Police announced on twitter after the agreement that Motorways and National Highways are open for all types of traffic. However, they urged public to refrain from keeping in view the "volatile and unpredictable" situation.

There are reports that of Tehreek-i-Labail faction was till protesting but was not a big force to enforce big blockades.

So, schools have been opened in and elsewhere and mobile and restored, police said.

The only saving grace for the government is that the TLP in the signed agreement "apologised if it had hurt the sentiments of someone or caused inconvenience" to them during the protests.

So far there is no proof that the protestors were also paid money to go back.

Last year, a video went viral showing an in uniform distributing money among the protestors after negotiating a deal with them the end the protests in

