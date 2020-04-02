'Iran only acts in self-defence': Foreign minister Zarif tells Trump

-
Iran said Thursday it "only acts in self-defence" after US President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking American troops in Iraq.
"Unlike the US -- which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates -- Iran only acts in self-defence," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN.
