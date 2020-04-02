JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China hid Covid-19 toll, steep fall in mobile, landline users: Report
Business Standard

'Iran only acts in self-defence': Foreign minister Zarif tells Trump

"Unlike the US -- which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates -- Iran only acts in self-defence," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran said Thursday it "only acts in self-defence" after US President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking American troops in Iraq.

"Unlike the US -- which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates -- Iran only acts in self-defence," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU