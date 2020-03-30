Putin, Donald Trump discuss cooperation on coronavirus, oil: Kremlin

Russian President on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said.

"The heads of state expressed serious concern regarding the scope of the spread of the in the world," the Kremlin said in a statement.

They "discussed closer cooperation between the two countries" on the response, it said, without giving details.

Trump and Putin also "exchanged opinions on the current state of the global oil market. They arranged for Russia-US consultations on this subject" through their respective energy ministers.

The oil prices crashed earlier this month after a collapse of talks between Saudi-led OPEC and Moscow, unleashing a price war.

Trump earlier Monday said he was also expecting Putin to request the lifting of US sanctions.