Iran rescued 44 crew after tanker 'accident': state media

-
ALSO READ
Report: Blaze engulfs 2 Iranian pipelines, 5 workers injured
Iran calls UAE ship attacks 'alarming', urges probe
Iran announces another navy drill in key Strait of Hormuz
Iran says detains 17 for foreign exchange fraud
Iran's central bank proposes slashing four zeros from falling currency-IRNA
-
Iran's navy rescued 44 crew members from two oil tankers which caught fire after an "accident" in the Sea of Oman on Thursday, official news agency IRNA reported.
"Forty-four sailors from the two foreign oil tankers which had an accident this morning in the Sea of Oman were saved from the water by the (navy) rescue unit of Hormozgan province and transferred to the port of Bandar-e-Jask," IRNA quoted an "informed source" as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU