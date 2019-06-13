All 13 people on board dead in AN-32 crash: IAF

All 13 people on board the which crashed in are dead, the IAF said after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.

An said there were no survivors from the crash of the

"IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace," an (IAF) said.

Those who died in the crash are Wing G M Charles, H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants L R Thapa, MK Garg, and Sumit Mohanty, K K Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, LAC (leading man) S K Singh, LAC Pankaj, and non combatants and Putali.

The Russian-origin aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after eight days of a involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces.

A 15-member team of rescuers were sent look for survivors in the accident Wednesday and eight of them reached the on Thursday morning, an said.

